From Storm Team 5…

Another quiet and calm night ahead for us in Northeast Wisconsin.

Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight. The low will be near 25 degrees.

Our next shot at some snow clips through northern Wisconsin Wednesday. This will not be a major issue for travel, but areas along and north of hwy 64 could see up to an inch of snow.

Thursday will be another quiet and mild December day.

Thursday night a strong system will push snow and a snowy mix into the southern half of the state. Up to an inch of slushy accumulation will be possible. This system will cut east Saturday.