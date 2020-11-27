Mild Saturday, then temperatures take a tumble

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Skies will continue to clear out Friday night leading to tranquil weather as lows cool into the 20s for most areas. Winds will generally be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

A warm front will arrive Saturday and bring with it mild temperatures on Saturday. This is around 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. The warmth does come with breezy conditions.

A strong cold front sweeps through on Sunday and will lead to falling temperatures as we wrap up the weekend. A few flurries are possible for northern areas late in the day. Temperatures will only be in the upper 20s to lower 30s on Monday with a few more flurries possible for eastern areas.

The rest of next week is looking quiet with dry conditions and highs within a few degrees of average for this time of the year.

