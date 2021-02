The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not a bad way to start off the new month! Temps will run above normal by 5 to 10 degrees on Monday with partly sunny skies and a forecast high of 31 degrees.

Tonight, some more clouds will roll in, and isolated spots make catch some flurries floating by. Low temps go to 17 degrees.

Tomorrow will be sunny for Groundhogs day! He’s going to be seeing his shadow! Temps will go up a bit to 33 degrees for the high.