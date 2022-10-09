The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Sunshine to start the day will give way to more cloud cover by the afternoon. A weak system passing through the region will bring a very small chance for sprinkles this afternoon. Otherwise, it’ll be a little warmer today with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear. Light winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 30s.

The forecast looks beautiful early this week with highs in the 60s and 70! Sunshine on Monday is expected, but Tuesday late in the day a few rain showers will start to move in. A better chance for showers and even a few storms are possible on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through the area. Much cooler air returns late in the week with temperatures likely in the 40s by Friday.