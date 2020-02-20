Mild stretch of weather on the way for the weekend

A large area of high pressure currently centered over Iowa which has brought sunny, but chilly weather to the state the last two days will soon move further south through the overnight. As it does so winds will turn out of the southwest and bring a push of warmer air into the area as early as Friday and even more so through the weekend.

A Flood Warning is currently in effect for the Menominee and Oconto Rivers until further notice.

Clear and chilly once again tonight with lows in the single digits. It will likely feel below zero with a southwest wind at 5-15 mph.

A very nice day is in the forecast Friday as we’ll see abundant sunshine with highs back into the low and even middle 30s. It will come at a cost as winds will quite gusty out of the southwest at 10-25 mph with higher gusts.

Quiet and mild weather will stick around through the weekend with temperatures in the upper 30s and then lower 40s are looking likely by Sunday under partly sunny skies. We then begin to watch for a potential storm system early next week. There is a great deal of uncertainty with this systems track so be sure to stay tuned for the latest updates.

Temperatures early next week will start our in the upper 30s before cooling down into the lower 20s by next Thursday.