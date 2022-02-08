Mild temperatures, and light precipitation moves in

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Two days of mild temperatures ahead! Tuesday will leave yesterday’s temps in the dust and climb to the mid and upper 30s. You can thank the bits of sunshine today and south winds that bump up to 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Cloudy and mild tonight. As winds continue from the southwest, the lows don’t drop off too much as the lowest temp is 29 degrees. Within the clouds will be some precipitation which could either fall as spotty light snow or freezing drizzle. Minor accumulation expected, if any.

Tomorrow will continue that chance of either spotty light snow or drizzle. Back to another mild February day with a high of 37 degrees! West winds go from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

