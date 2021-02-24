Mild temperatures stick around, no major systems in sight

Weather

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A mostly clear sky will take us through most of the night before another batch of clouds move in early Thursday. Be alert for some slick spots on the roads as lows dip into the teens for many areas. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 30s for Thursday. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. A spotty flurry or two is certainly possible with a westerly breeze.

Temperatures bump back up to near 40 as we wrap up the work week under a partly sunny sky. A chance for a rain and snow mix moves through Friday night into the very early morning hours Saturday. Highs for the weekend will be in the 40s with another round of a snowy mix Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Tranquil weather will take us into the first half of next week with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

