Mild temperatures to start the week, big snow misses to our south

Today: Expect to see a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day with temperatures near average in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Other than a few breaks in the clouds, we’ll have the cloud cover stick around as lows cool into the single digits and lower teens with a light wind.

Winds will increase out of the south on Monday which will bring highs into the 30s for much of the area. Temperatures will get a bigger boost on Tuesday before chilly Canadian air returns the rest of the week. A large storm system will miss the area to the south late in the week meaning there will be a lack of snow chances throughout the next seven days.

