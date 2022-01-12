Mild temps and minor snow chances

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Mild air has returned to the state for Wednesday! Temps are going to increase into the upper 20s and lower 30s for highs. We’ll have clouds around but partly sunny conditions, and SOUTHERN COMMUNITIES only will have a chance at some light snow or sprinkles sometime this morning to about the mid day hours. Winds will also go calm to keep away harsh wind chills.

Tonight will also be calm and mild with an overnight low of 19 degrees. Clouds are anticipated overnight which may produce a stay flurry or redeveloping light snow shower late tonight as some weak atmospheric energy drops in from the north.

If we miss the snow chance overnight, Thursday will be cloudy and there could be some spotty light snow showers around. This chance could lead to a light coating of snow under an inch. The high is mild again at 31 degrees.