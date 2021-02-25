Mild temps are here, but snow chances remain

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another great February day on tap for Thursday with more mild temps. In the morning you will see some clouds, and some spots up north may get a few flurries. By the late morning and afternoon there will be arriving sunshine! Highs will cruise up to the upper 30s once again, and a few spots getting lucky and striking 40 degrees.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Tonight will be clear with a low temp of 20 degrees. Watch for some icy spots to develop as more melting snow is likely this afternoon.

Clouds increase again for Friday, and during the day it will be dry and windier than today. Highs will be mild again in the upper 30s and low 40s. During the night, our next system will nose into the state and bring a rain/snow mix. Where there is more snow overnight, it might accumulate to a few tenths of an inch, but nothing over one inch is anticipated at this time.

Saturday looks like a great weekend day! The snowy mix will go away early leaving partly cloudy skies for the day. It’s going to be warm with a high of 45 degrees.

Sunday morning will also bring a chance for snow or a mix, with drying conditions for the second half of the day. It will be windy again with a high of 38 degrees for the last day of February.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame girls look to cap unprecedented season with state title

UW-Oshkosh head coach Matt Lewis stops by Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5 Plays

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna reclaims wrestling throne

High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball regional recap, sectional brackets revealed

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball teams punch tickets to state

More Weather