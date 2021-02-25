Mild temps are here, but snow chances remain

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another great February day on tap for Thursday with more mild temps. In the morning you will see some clouds, and some spots up north may get a few flurries. By the late morning and afternoon there will be arriving sunshine! Highs will cruise up to the upper 30s once again, and a few spots getting lucky and striking 40 degrees.

Tonight will be clear with a low temp of 20 degrees. Watch for some icy spots to develop as more melting snow is likely this afternoon.

Clouds increase again for Friday, and during the day it will be dry and windier than today. Highs will be mild again in the upper 30s and low 40s. During the night, our next system will nose into the state and bring a rain/snow mix. Where there is more snow overnight, it might accumulate to a few tenths of an inch, but nothing over one inch is anticipated at this time.

Saturday looks like a great weekend day! The snowy mix will go away early leaving partly cloudy skies for the day. It’s going to be warm with a high of 45 degrees.

Sunday morning will also bring a chance for snow or a mix, with drying conditions for the second half of the day. It will be windy again with a high of 38 degrees for the last day of February.