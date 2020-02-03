Mild temps continue this week

From Storm Team 5….

NEW HIGH TEMPERATURE RECORDS to report from the weekend. Three of our local communities hit highs in the upper 40s, squashing records that went back to 1992.

Not a bad day out there to kick off the week! Monday won’t be as warm as our record-setting Sunday, but still very comfortable as temperatures rise into the upper 30s. Intermittent sunshine and light winds can be expected.

Mostly cloudy with a touch of a breeze tonight. Lows fall to 20 degrees.

A mix of clouds and sunshine on the way for tomorrow, but it will be cooler as temps fall closer to average with a high of 27 degrees.

Still looking nice Wednesday with mostly sunny skies on the front side of a Canadian ridge. The high is 24 degrees.

Mild February temperatures continue into the weekend, and our next good snow chance will hold off until Sunday.