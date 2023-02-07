The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Following a round of rain, thunderstorms, sleet and snow last night (yes, all of the above), we will continue to have clouds and maybe patchy drizzle up north Tuesday morning. If you’re up north, the roads may be slippery from ice and snow. Conditions should improve as high temperatures are forecasted to be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. If you want sunshine, you may get a glimpse of it in the afternoon when the clouds begin to break up.

Tonight will be a nice night with mainly clear skies and temperatures settling back to the mid 20s.

Fantastic weather going into Wednesday! We’ll call it “calm before the storm” with sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s.

Starting early in the morning Thursday and going through the night, we will have a big storm system impacting the state. This will bring an accumulating snow chance and a travel impact for commuters. The high is 36 degrees and that temperature will have an impact on how much heavy, wet snow.