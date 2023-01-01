The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not a bad way to kick off a new year on Sunday! 2023 will begin mild with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. WSW winds from 5 to 12 miles per hour.

Tonight’s forecast has decent temperatures holding on with a low of 26 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a daytime high of 35 degrees. Things change at night when our next storm system moves into the state. You can anticipate a mix of sleet, freezing rain, or rain across our area.

That storm churns over us on Tuesday. We will be in the “warm sector” of storm which means mainly rain showers with a high near 40 degrees. Cooler temperatures across northern Wisconsin will have sleet and snow with accumulations expected.