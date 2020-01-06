Mild temps to start the week

From Storm Team 5…

Not a bad way to kick off the week! Mostly sunny skies out there for Monday, it will be a bit breezy at times, but temps should be mild for winter around 36 degrees.

Tonight, clouds will increase which may lead to some late night, early morning snow flurries along a weak boundary. The low falls to 29 degrees.

Patchy flurries a possibility for Tuesday, otherwise partly sunny and breezy. The high still up there around 32 degrees.

Colder conditions arrive Wednesday. Most of the day will be spent in the teens, rising to about 20 degrees by night with mostly sunny skies.

A big air mass change arrives Thursday, but that comes with consequence. A system will draw up plenty of warmth and moisture and draw in a high near 41 degrees. There is a chance for a few snow showers that will turn over to rain as temps warm up.