Mild the next few days, several chances for light snow

Tonight: Clouds will mix with some stars through the night as lows cool into the single digits and teens. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Winds will pick up out of the south which will bring in a milder airmass to the state. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s.

A clipper system will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday and bring our next round of accumulating snow to northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures remain mild in the middle 30s before dropping back into the 20s on Thursday. More snow showers will sweep through Thursday night and Friday. A push of colder air returns to start the weekend with highs back into the teens.