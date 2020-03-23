Mild this week with a few chances for rain

Breaks in the clouds have developed this evening. Partly cloudy skies will take us through the night with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s with a light wind.





A Flood Warning continues for the Wolf River near Shiocton and New London until further notice. A Flood Warning is also in effect for the Fox River near Berlin until further notice.

Tuesday will feature a mostly cloudy sky for a good portion of the day. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Cloud cover will increase more on Wednesday as our next chance for rain arrives from the west. Rain will overspread the area late Wednesday and Wednesday night. Most of the area will be warm enough where the precipitation remain as rain, but locations north of Hwy. 64 could have a wintry mix or snow Wednesday night. Highs before the rain arrives on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A spotty rain shower is possible across the southern viewing area on Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the middle 40s. There could be a few more spotty rain showers on Friday with temperatures remaining above average in the upper 40s.

Another chance for rain will move in as we start the upcoming weekend. Depending on the track of this storm system there could be some wet snow that mixes in to the north. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 40s. Mostly sunny skies return on Sunday with highs still above average in the upper 40s. Temperatures will continue to run above average early next week.