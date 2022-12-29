The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Communities north and west of the Fox Cities could have some black ice Thursday morning with the snow melt and cooler temperatures. That won’t last long, however. It’s going to be a mild day with highs in the 40s! Clouds will continue to thicken up and some spots of fog or drizzle may develop during the day.

The warmest temps of the day will occur around midnight in the upper 40s. Main weather influence tonight will be a chance for rain, drizzle and spots of fog. Temps fall again before sunrise to about 35 degrees.

Temperatures will fall during the day Friday from 35 to 30 degrees. Melting snow will likely freeze over again so watch out for slippery conditions. Plenty of clouds are expected to linger with a hope for some clearing at the end of the day for a few rays of sunshine.