Mild tonight, the thaw has started

The December thaw has begun. We won’t see much sun today so minimal melting. A warmer air mass moving in will work those temperatures into the mid and upper 30s, close to 40 degrees to the south.

Clearing tonight, and temperatures will stay mild. Lows fall to 26 degrees before Saturday morning.

Your Weekend

Melting snow is a guarantee for Saturday with another warm day on tap. Mostly sunny with a high of 39 degrees, warmer to the south.

The warmest day of the week may arrive Sunday. Lots of sunshine is expected and temperatures have been now lifted to 44 degrees for the afternoon.

CHRISTMAS WEEK OUTLOOK: Many like to take extended days off and make it a lonnggggggggg weekend! It will stay warm into late next week with highs in the 30s and 40s. The next chance we have at rain or snow will unfortunately come during Christmas day when there will be plenty of cars on the road. We’ll keep you updated with that chance for the wintry mix with days to come as more data comes into the weather center.

Christmas mix?

