From Storm Team 5…

Tonight’s forecast has decent temperatures holding on with a low of 26 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a daytime high of 35 degrees. Things change at night when our next storm system moves into the state. You can anticipate a mix of sleet, freezing rain, or rain across our area. Expect poor travel conditions Monday night and early Tuesday.

That storm churns over us on Tuesday. We will be in the “warm sector” of storm which means mainly rain showers with a high near 40 degrees. Cooler temperatures across northern Wisconsin will have sleet and snow with accumulations expected.

Tuesday night into Wednesday we will have another transition back to snow, which could be good for 1-3″ of snow then.

Overall, no major winter storms are on our horizon looking into the middle of the month.