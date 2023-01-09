The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A bit cool out there Monday morning, but it should be a nice day overall. You’ll get a mix of sunshine and clouds with above normal highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. WSW winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Clouds thicken up tonight. We’re also expecting temperatures to rise a little bit overnight with a low of 27 degrees in the evening. Under those clouds, some flurries or freezing drizzle may form in a few locations overnight.

Tomorrow will bring a chance for drizzle with plenty of clouds. Even with the lack of sun, temperatures rise with a warm front and will top out around 37 degrees.