Mild weather on Sunday, but a big cool down is ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Beautiful November weather is in the forecast on Sunday. Other than a few passing clouds, we’ll have a good amount of sunshine with high temperatures in the low to middle 60s. It will be slightly cooler lakeside with a south breeze.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the 40s.

Monday brings more temperatures in the 60s before clouds and a few rain showers return on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with temperatures in the middle 50s. A larger storm system looks to take aim on the region which will bring a rain chance Thursday. As the storm departs, cooler air on Friday could mix in a few flurries with the lingering rain showers or sprinkles.