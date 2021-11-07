Mild weather on Sunday, but a big cool down is ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Beautiful November weather is in the forecast on Sunday. Other than a few passing clouds, we’ll have a good amount of sunshine with high temperatures in the low to middle 60s. It will be slightly cooler lakeside with a south breeze.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the 40s.

Monday brings more temperatures in the 60s before clouds and a few rain showers return on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with temperatures in the middle 50s. A larger storm system looks to take aim on the region which will bring a rain chance Thursday. As the storm departs, cooler air on Friday could mix in a few flurries with the lingering rain showers or sprinkles.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton North volleyball runner-up

Luxemburg-Casco captures third straight volleyball title

HIGHLIGHTS: Appleton North vs Kimberly

Appleton North Head Coach Rob Salm discusses win over Kimberly

Green Bay Nation pick em 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 Lets Get Social

More Weather