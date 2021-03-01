Mild weather returns as a dry stretch settles in

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure will influence our weather tonight as it brings a clear sky and lighter winds to northeast Wisconsin. Low temperatures will be on the chilly side with some areas dipping into the single digits with lower teens for others.

We’ll have a lot of sun for Tuesday. The only exception will be across the north where a few more clouds will be possible. A gusty southwest wind will help bring temperatures in the 40s back to the area.

A beautiful stretch of March weather is in the forecast all week long with no significant chances for rain and snow expected. We’ll have abundant sunshine with temperatures around 5-10° above average for this time of the year. The weekend will bring more of the day with temperatures in the lower 40s. Then, by early next week, there are signs we could make our way into the lower 50s for highs!