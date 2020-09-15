Mild Wednesday, then trending cooler late this week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Breezy southwest winds will keep temperatures on the mild side through the overnight with lows holding in the 60s. Other than a few clouds, skies will be mostly clear through the night.

A southward moving cold front shifts through the area Wednesday morning which will turn winds out of the northwest for the second half of the day. Temperatures should remain mild with highs back into the low and middle 70s with a few clouds at times. There could be an isolated sprinkle as the front moves through.

Behind the cold front temperatures fall quickly with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s to end the work week. Dry weather will be the rule into the early portions of next week. Highs for the weekend start in the lower 60s before starting to moderate by Sunday. Temperatures look to warm above average for Monday and Tuesday under a partly sunny sky.

