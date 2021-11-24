Mild Wednesday winds; chillier breeze on Thanksgiving

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Plenty of clouds out there on Wednesday, but it will be a great travel day for many across the state. The winds will be breezy from the south/southwest as high as 15 to 25 mph. That wind will transport mild air to us as highs reach the mid and upper 40s – and a couple 50s to the south.

Winds will go lighter as soon as this evening. Clouds will be around, and a few stray sprinkles or flurries might fall. The overnight low is 31 degrees.

A wind shift into Thanksgiving will cool us down again! A chilly north wind from 15 to 25 mph will hold temps to the mid 30s, and upper 20s to the north for highs. Clouds and a few flurries in the morning, then some late day clearing as the sun tries to come back in the afternoon.

