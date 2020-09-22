Mild with a few rain chances heading into the weekend

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

We started the first day of fall with temperatures feeling more like summer as highs reached well into the 70s and even some lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Now tonight the clear skies will stick around with lows in the 50s. There could be some areas of patchy fog that develop late tonight.

Warm and hazy conditions are forecast for Wednesday. Temperatures should make their way into the upper 70s and lower 80s with a light southwest wind.

Our next chance for rain will move in mainly during the afternoon hours on Thursday. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible with highs in the lower 70s. Friday is looking drier as skies start to clear with highs still mild in the upper 70s.

Very small rain chances will exist this weekend under partly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain above average in the low to middle 70s. There are signs of much cooler air moving into the state early next week. Our weather could become more unsettled as well with a few rain chances Monday and Tuesday.

