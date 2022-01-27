Mild with a slight snow chance Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not a bad day as temperatures are WAY UP compared to yesterday. Thursday takes highs in to the upper 20s! The issue is that a weak cold front that goes through the state which will bring plenty of clouds and a slight chance for light snow. It looks like snow accumulation will be very minor (if any) and few and far between. Expect a breezy day with SW winds going NW in the afternoon from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight skies will clear out behind the cold front, and you guessed it, it will get quite cold again! The low is -3 and wind chills could range from -10 to -25 degrees into Friday morning.

Much colder for Friday with a high of 15 degrees. You can anticipate it to be mostly sunny.

