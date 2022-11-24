The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Happy Thanksgiving! Any pockets of sunshine this morning will give way to increasing clouds for the afternoon. A couple light rain showers or drizzle will be possible later today. It will be mild however, as temperatures reach into the middle range of the 40s.

Tonight: Skies will gradually clear tonight as lows dip back into the 20s and lower 30s. Winds out of the west should prevent any widespread fog from developing.

Temperatures remain mild Friday and Saturday if you have any plans to be out and about! A storm system passing to our southeast will bring a chance for light rain or a wintry mix on Sunday with highs in the lower range of the 40s. We’ll be keeping an eye on another storm system for the middle of the week which could bring more rain and a snow chance to Wisconsin.