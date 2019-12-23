Mild with rain chances on Christmas Day

We will wrap up this Monday with increasing cloud cover this evening and tonight. Some areas of patchy fog will be possible as well which could lead to a few slick spots on roadways as lows cool into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

If you are traveling on Christmas Eve there are not major storm systems across the area so travel conditions should be in good shape. Skies will be cloudy with high in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Another mild day is in the forecast Christmas Day with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The clouds will hang tough across the area with a few spotty light rain showers possible especially during the afternoon and evening.

Another chance for rain showers will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Areas well northwest of Green Bay could see a light mix of rain and snow with temperatures closer to the freezing mark. After that system moves out of the area we’ll see a clearing trend in the cloud cover throughout the day Friday with highs still in the 30s.