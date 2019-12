Flurries north of Highway 29 primarily





Gusty winds return Saturday night and until midday Sunday





Greater storm potential Monday



Light drizzle possible Sunday. A cold front passes and as temperatures drop, we will transition to all snow Monday. As of now we are looking at the potential of 3″ of snow by Monday night in Green Bay.

Arctic Air Drops In



Tuesday-Thursday arctic air has a grasp on us. Single digits Wednesday for highs. Overnight Tuesday and Wednesday night below zero. Wind chills Wednesday morning could give us a feel like -25.