The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures go up a few notches today, but summer heat will return in a big way Wednesday into the end of the week.

Rain will be the biggest concern for southern Wisconsin Tuesday, but there is a chance some brief showers may form in our southernmost counties from the late morning and early afternoon. The rest of the area will see some morning sun with increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Clouds will be hanging out this evening, then some clearing may occur late. If skies clear, some fog may form across the north mainly. The low is 56 degrees.

After any fog burns off tomorrow morning, the sun will be out to start the day with increasing afternoon clouds. Those PM clouds may drop a stray sprinkle. Temperatures will be the big change as highs climb to around 80 degrees! It may also feel a little humid as dew point temps rise into the lower 60s.