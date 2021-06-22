Minor rain chances for now

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cooler than normal air holding for Tuesday as temps increase to the upper 60s and lower 70s when the normal high is now 78 degrees. Clouds and some sunshine will be seen here and there during the day. Plus, rain chances will be low but not zero. An isolated light shower or sprinkle may fall from the clouds (especially north of Green Bay) but it will not be a soaking rain that cancels outdoor plans.

Tonight will be quiet with stars and a few clouds. Low temps stay below normal for this time of year at 53 degrees.

Tomorrow will also have a minor rain chance, but only in the afternoon as a stray shower may pop up along a lake breeze. Otherwise the skies have a mixture of sun and clouds with a high back to normal at 81 degrees. It will be warmer because a breezy south wind will kick in for the afternoon.