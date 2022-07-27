The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A cold front brought some light rain and clouds to the area overnight, and will be quickly moving out this morning. That means you can plan on some sunshine to return to Wisconsin Wednesday, and we’ll have similar temperatures to yesterday around 82 degrees. There is a weak clip of energy that could spark an isolated shower or thundershower in the afternoon/evening – but most will likely miss this small rain chance.

Tonight will have less humid air and partly cloudy skies. Yes, an isolated shower may still hold in the evening, but the following rain chance will be along a cold front overnight. Scattered rain showers are possible there and will leave our area early in the morning tomorrow. The low is 62 degrees.

Tomorrow the sun will come back again! A great day with mostly sunny skies, a breezy wind from the west, and a comfortable high of 77 degrees. ONLY UP NORTH will there be a chance for a pop-up afternoon shower.