Minor snow chances ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Expect another cloudy day across our side of the state on Thursday. Under those clouds will also be another round of patchy flurries or light snow showers that could bring a dusting of snow on the ground for some. The clouds will keep highs in the lower 30s

Tonight the winds make a slight shift out of the SSW and should take away the flurries. Skies will be partly cloudy with a light wind, and a low temp of 20 degrees.

The wind picks up on Friday with a south wind up around 10 to 20 miles per hour. That wind will bring slightly warmer temperatures in the middle and upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. It’s the nighttime and morning of Saturday where a cold front will produce scattered rain and snow showers. That could lead to a quick dusting of snow.

