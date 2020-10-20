Mix of rain and snow tonight, another rainy system Thursday

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A Winter Weather Advisory continues until early Wednesday morning for Langlade, Forest, and Florence counties. These areas can expect to receive 2″-5″ of snow by late tonight leading to slippery driving conditions.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Rain for most of the area with wet snow northwest of Shawano will continue through the late overnight. Skies will remain cloudy with lows in the 30s. A slushy inch of accumulation will be possible from near Waupaca to Shawano and Wausaukee. Northwest of that line 2″-5″ of snow is possible with no snow for Green Bay and the lakeshore.

A mainly cloudy day is expected Wednesday with a westerly breeze. Highs will range from the 40s for Green Bay and the lakeshore with 30s well to the northwest.

After a brief break from rain and snow Wednesday we’ll be impacted by our next storm system which will bring rain to the areas Thursday and early Friday. Heavy rain will be possible with this system as highs bump into the upper 50s on Thursday. The weekend will be on the cool side with a dry start on Saturday. Another storm system will bring more chances for rain and snow to the area on Sunday.

Drier, but chilly air will remain in place early next week with highs in the low to middle 40s.

