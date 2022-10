The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Showers, thunderstorms and a few flurries remain around the Fox Cities, until later tonight, when this precipitation makes its way towards the Lakeshore. Freeze and patchy frost will build in tonight as well.

Skies remain partly cloudy for tomorrow, with mixed precipitation — primarily towards the north — throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly warmer tomorrow back into the low 50s.