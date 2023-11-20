The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Thick cloud cover sat overtop of us today thanks to an area of low pressure to our southwest, and is now providing light showers this evening with mixed shower chances returning by tonight. However, we were able to stay dry today for most of today due to an area of high pressure northeast of Wisconsin.

Mixed shower chances continue through tomorrow with the bulk of this system happening early tomorrow morning. By tomorrow evening, most of this system should clear out with the chance for a few lingering sprinkles through bedtime tomorrow. Once we reach daybreak Wednesday we will be dry with decreasing cloud cover throughout the day.