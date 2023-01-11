The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Roads may get slippery Wednesday morning as freezing rain/snow/sleet comes in with a line of showers. There’s also some early areas of fog. The mixed showers will push up across the northwoods by the afternoon, leaving the rest of the area dry. Temps are expected to be mild again in the upper 30s. There may also be sunshine that comes out down to the south in the second half of the day.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for slippery conditions. It will expire at 10am Wednesday morning when temperatures rise above freezing.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 30 degrees.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and mild again with a high of 36 degrees. The winds will pick up out of the north in the afternoon and that is also the time where some non-accumulating flurries or light snow showers develop.