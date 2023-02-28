The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Nothing short of a beautiful final day of February today! We saw lots of sunshine and our high temps hit the upper 30s/low 40s.

Expect cloud cover to continue to increase as the evening continues on before two very light systems move in. By around 8pm tonight, mixed showers will enter from the south and continue all night long. This is the first system. System one should clear out by the early morning tomorrow, and we will likely have a small lull in between systems during the time for your morning commute. System number two will enter from the west in the late morning (I’d say around 10am ish), and bring a chance for more light mixed showers. Areas Green Bay and north will see the heaviest snowfall, which will total at around 1-2″ max. South of Green Bay will total less than an inch.

We will see this second wintry mix system stick around until about 7am on Thursday. The biggest concern with this system will be any slippery road conditions.