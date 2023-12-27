The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s much quieter to begin today! A few clouds will stay over us through the afternoon, but otherwise we are quiet and mostly sunny.

However, the area of low pressure that brought us rain from Christmas Day through yesterday morning is still sitting to our west, and as we go through the latter part of day, cloud cover will increase and this system will bring in mixed showers from the northeast. By bedtime tonight, all of us will see the chance for mixed showers and these will continue all day long tomorrow before clearing out early Friday morning.

Little to no accumulation is likely with this system as we will be too warm. However, warmer temps mean the flakes that will fall will be heavier, wetter ones, so slushy roads are expected which can make travel difficult at times. Any precip that falls through the overnight hours could potentially freeze over in areas creating icy road conditions as well.