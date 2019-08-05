Monday brings storms, stays warm and humid

From Storm Team 5…

Our team will be tracking thunderstorms again for Monday. Partly sunny skies around for the first half of the day – also feeling warm and muggy as we get highs to push close to 86 degrees.

Northeast Wisconsin is under a Slight Risk for severe weather Monday.

A COLD FRONT will be the focus for the showers and storms as it cuts through the muggy air, bringing a good bet for wet weather through the afternoon and early evening. Part of the area is under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather. Our main risks for today will be torrential downpours and gusty winds. Small hail is also possible.

The main risks arriving with Monday’s storms will be heavy rain and gusty winds.

Tonight, the rain chance will wrap up during the early evening, and that will be followed up by clearing skies overnight. Temperatures stay mild with lows around 64 degrees.

Tomorrow should be a nice day. Mostly sunny skies return to the forecast, but it will continue to be muggy with a high of 84 degrees.

Wednesday also brings the chance for showers and a few storms. It will be another hot and muggy day! Highs will climb to 87 degrees.

Starting Thursday and into the weekend – much less humid air arrives along with seasonal temps and sunny skies. Highs in the afternoon will stay comfortable in the upper 70s and lower 80s.