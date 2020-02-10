Monday brings back the sun

From Storm Team 5…

We trade snow for sunshine on Monday as we kick out the unsettled weather from the weekend. Expect some slick morning roads to get the day going, along with patchy dense fog. With plenty of sun, highs will range from the middle 20s to near 30 degrees in the afternoon.

Tonight, we’ll gain a few clouds back as a weak cold front swings in from the north. This front may squeeze out some snowflakes, nothing that will accumulate. The low tonight is 16 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds out there as nice weather continues into Tuesday. The high is 28 degrees.

Wednesday could bring more snow. Most of the day will bring increasing clouds, then another cold front in the evening will drop the flakes. This will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning where we could see a couple inches of new snow.