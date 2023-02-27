The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A messy storm arrives early Monday that will cause problems on the roads. With this winter storm, the main issue will be ice accumulations, then a secondary threat of snow for the northern half of the area. Along with that, gusty east winds are expected to reach 30 to 35 miles per hour.

Temperatures will be cool enough near the ground where the initial batch of rain or sleet will create icy conditions for untreated roads and sidewalks. As winds pick up, any ice that accumulates on trees could cause power outages.

As the showers work north from 9 a.m. to the afternoon, the precipitation type will turn over to snow. The most accumulations will be around and north of Green Bay. Southern areas will see a small snow amount in the afternoon as some flakes may fall on top of icy surfaces. Take a look at the accumulation maps below:

Tonight, the snowy mix left over from the afternoon will be pulling away in the evening. Just cloudy for the rest of the night and a low of 27 degrees.

Tomorrow will be nice during the day with a mix of sun and clouds, then a chance for light snow or flurries at night. Plan for a mild high of 38 degrees.