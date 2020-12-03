More above normal highs in the forecast

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

There will be more clouds out there Thursday which will keep temperatures down from yesterday. Even so, highs will continue to be above normal in the upper 30s and low 40s as some of those clouds break up in the afternoon for pops of sunshine. The kicker will be the wind as a WSW increases between 10 and 25 miles per hour.

A scattering of clouds will take us through tonight which should help keep temps up again. The low is 29 degrees.

Tomorrow will have a mixture of sunshine and clouds, a lighter wind, and a high of 37 degrees.

