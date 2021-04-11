More April showers, but temperatures hold steady

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cloudy, gloomy, and rainy weather continues all across the area again today as an area of low pressure spins over the state. We won’t see rain all day, but on and off showers will continue right into the evening. It’ll be a seasonal day temperature wise with highs generally in the 50s. Winds will turn out of the northwest later in the day.

Skies remain on the cloudy sky tonight with some spotty rain showers expected to move through. Lows will range from the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Rain showers will continue to swing through northeast Wisconsin as we start the new work week. Highs will be right around average in the middle 50s. Rain chances lower a bit on Tuesday under a cloudy sky before another round of rain moves in by Wednesday.

This slow moving storm system should finally move away far enough to give us some drier weather Thursday and Friday with temperatures holding in the low to middle 50s. Another spotty rain shower could arrive early next weekend.