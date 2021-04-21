More april snow before a return of spring

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Many beginning with snowflakes falling on Wednesday morning, and more spotty light snow/rain showers will pop up by the late morning and afternoon as this chilly pattern continues. It will be plenty cloudy with highs only reaching the very low 40s, so dress accordingly! N/NW wind from 5 to 12 mph.

A few flakes may hold on through the evening, with clearing skies after that. One more night with temps below freezing as lows fall to 28 degrees. NW/W wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Spring returns tomorrow! Mostly sunny and breezy winds on Thursday as highs return to the upper 50s and lower 60s. W winds at 10 to 25 mph.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Fusion Athletics All Abilities Cheer Team heading to Worlds

Gamblers cruise past Saints in regular season home finale

Luke of All Trades: Neenah QB Elkin heading to Iowa as long snapper

Blizzard Report: Green Bay prepares for return to field

Kimberly repeats as boys volleyball champion

Appleton North completes undefeated season, sweeps to state title

More Weather