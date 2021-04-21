More april snow before a return of spring

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Many beginning with snowflakes falling on Wednesday morning, and more spotty light snow/rain showers will pop up by the late morning and afternoon as this chilly pattern continues. It will be plenty cloudy with highs only reaching the very low 40s, so dress accordingly! N/NW wind from 5 to 12 mph.

A few flakes may hold on through the evening, with clearing skies after that. One more night with temps below freezing as lows fall to 28 degrees. NW/W wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Spring returns tomorrow! Mostly sunny and breezy winds on Thursday as highs return to the upper 50s and lower 60s. W winds at 10 to 25 mph.