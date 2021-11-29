More chances for rain and snow this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Light snow showers will taper this evening followed by some clearing skies late tonight. Lows will be in the 20s for most areas with teens further to the north.

Tuesday: Look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

The next clipper system moves in Wednesday. With temperatures expected to be in the lower 40s we could see a rainy mix across the area. It’ll remain mild on Thursday before another small chance for light snow returns to the forecast on Friday. Temperatures will be cooler for the upcoming weekend with more light snow chances across Wisconsin on Sunday.