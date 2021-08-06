More chances for thunderstorms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies can be expected in the morning hours into the early afternoon. There is the possibility of a few sprinkles in the morning, but the main rain chance for today comes in the afternoon and evening. Highs just above 80 with humid conditions.

Tonight: A few storms are possible early on in the night, then mostly cloudy skies remain with some spots of patchy fog working in. Low temperatures in the low

Weekend/Next Week: The front lingers as a stationary boundary this weekend. This will bring more rain chances for Northeast Wisconsin late Saturday and a better chance of rain Sunday.