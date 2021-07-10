More clouds and few rain chances

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will continue to build in. Low temperatures will be right about 60 degrees across the area.

Tomorrow: More clouds than what we saw to start off the weekend. Overall a gray day with a small chance of rain to the south later on. Highs will get into the mid-70s.

Next Week: A few showers will be nearby Monday and Tuesday as a slow-moving low-pressure system passes us by to the east. Temperatures will be close to normal mid-week with storm chances late Wednesday.