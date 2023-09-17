The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We have a nice morning on tap here in Northeast Wisconsin! High pressure to our west is giving us the mostly sunny skies and dry conditions for now. However, as we sit on the back end of an area of low pressure to our southeast, cloud cover will increase through the late afternoon and early evening. This system will also provide light sprinkles/a drizzle through this evening. Any rain will wrap up by tonight and we stay partly cloudy through the overnight hours.