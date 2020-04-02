More clouds, but still mild to wrap up the work week

After a beautiful Thursday across Northeast Wisconsin the clouds will begin to return tonight. Skies will become partly cloudy through the overnight with lows in the middle 30s and a light southeast wind.

Clouds will continue to increase on Friday as rain showers approach from the west. Highs on Friday will be above average once again in the mid to upper 50s away from Lake Michigan. Rain showers will be on the increase Friday evening and will continue into the early morning on Saturday. Rainfall totals by early Saturday morning will only add up to a few tenths of an inch.

Skies will clear throughout the day Saturday with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s for afternoon highs. Those temperatures will warm back into the middle 50s on Sunday with plenty of clouds.

Highs by early next week will remain in the mid to upper 50s Monday through Wednesday. Scattered rain showers will be possible on Monday with scattered showers and a few storms on Tuesday. By Wednesday we will keep at least a small chance for light rain in the forecast with breezy winds and highs in the 50s. We will then cool into the upper 40s and low 50s by Thursday with a slight chance for rain.